Man Marries His Loved One Despite Her Being Severely Disfigured After a Severe Accident (New Pics)

Back in 2011, Turia Pitt, a 24-year-old, couldn’t believe how her life would change forever. She was doing a 60-mile ultra-marathon when a grassfire hit, turning her life into a “before and after” story. This is all about the brave woman who made it through those tough times and the partner who stuck with her every step of the way.

Meet the lovely couple.

In 2011, she lived her dream as a mining engineer in Australia. However, everything took a drastic turn during a marathon when she became entangled in a deadly bushfire. Initially underestimating its dangers, she soon realized the fire was consuming everything in its path, compelling her to take desperate measures to survive.

Faced with limited options, she hastily climbed a steep rocky cliff, knowing the fire would quickly intensify as it moved uphill. Despite the awareness that it would become the hottest spot in the area, she had no choice—outrunning the relentless fire was not an option.

Though the fire hadn’t yet reached her, she could feel her skin beginning to burn. But all she could think of at the time was her boyfriend. She was afraid she would never see him again, which helped her stay conscious and keep going. Eventually, she was rescued. She was choppered out but remained in a coma with severe injuries. Doctors did their best but doubted her chances of surviving.

She is special in every way.

Though she emerged from the ordeal looking vastly different, she defied the odds and survived. Over two years, she dedicated herself to recovery, undergoing reconstructive surgeries on her hands, face, and body. Michael, her boyfriend, stood unwaveringly by her side throughout this challenging journey. In a testament to his commitment, he went as far as purchasing an engagement ring while she was in a coma. With unshakable faith, he held onto the belief that one day, he would present her with that ring, and they would share the joy of marriage.

On that fateful day, Michael was away on business when he received the distressing news that Turia was en route to the hospital. The doctors somberly prepared him for the worst, marking the beginning of an unimaginable nightmare for him.

Choosing to prioritize Turia’s well-being, he gave up his work and devoted himself to her care. For an entire month, he remained faithfully by her bedside, clinging to the hope that everything would eventually be fine. During this time, he learned the intricacies of changing her dressings, feeding her, and managing her medication schedule precisely and carefully.

The following months were the hardest.

Despite their days’ overwhelming frustration, Michael remained a steadfast source of support through it all. Turia acknowledges that there were moments when she succumbed to frustration and directed her temper toward him. She harbored a secret desire for him to let go in those challenging times, but he steadfastly refused.

His unwavering love became a catalyst for her own resilience. Turia recognized that she couldn’t simply give up, inspired by the depth of his commitment. Motivated by this love, she gathered her strength and tirelessly worked towards regaining her health and physical strength.

Looking in the mirror was really hard for her. It took a long time for her to be okay with how she looked now. Michael helped a lot by saying nice things like, “I love your beautiful eyes” and “You’re looking beautiful today, Turia. What are you going to achieve today?” People often wondered why Michael stuck around. He explained, “I was attracted to her soul and her character. She’s the only woman that will continue to fulfill my dreams.”

Because of Michael’s support, Turia slowly learned to love and accept herself. Now, when she looks in the mirror, she sees the same beautiful girl that Michael sees. She knows that real beauty comes from who we are, not just how we look.

The couple faced the challenges of injuries and recovery as a team, and in 2016, they celebrated their marriage.

Today, they enjoy a fresh start with two lovely children. Turia, who is still seen as a medical marvel, returned to running and occasionally shares motivational talks. Through it all, Michael never treated her any differently. He loved her personality from the beginning, and she still has that. Their story is a strong reminder that true love is real and can endure anything.