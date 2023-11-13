People Said I Don’t Deserve to Be a Mom Due to My Disability, but I Gave Birth to “Ideal” Baby (Photos)

Nobody should judge someone based on their appearance. But that’s what happened to Courtney from Idaho. She and her husband just had a lovely baby girl, and now she’s sharing how she dealt with unkind comments.

Love knows no boundaries, and Courtney Blackmore and her husband proved it.

Many couples all over the world really look forward to having a baby and becoming parents. They’re excited about taking care of a little baby, seeing their first smiles, and feeling the special love that parents have.

Just like any other couple, Courtney and Rayden Blackmore had the same dreams of becoming mom and dad and having a child. They also really wanted to feel the incredible happiness that comes with being parents. But, their journey had some challenges along the way.

They didn’t realize that some people wouldn’t support their choice to have a family.

But, despite the difficulties, Courtney and Rayden’s strong love for each other and their determination helped them make their dreams come true. Courtney had to deal with a lot of tough stuff in her life, especially because she was born with a condition called cystic hygroma that made a sac-like thing on her face. People made fun of her because of it, but she stayed strong. Then, in 2021, something surprising happened — she found love while playing “Call of Duty.”

Courtney didn’t realize that Rayden, the person she met online, would turn out to be the person she loved the most. After talking online, they decided to meet in real life, and that marked the beginning of a new part of their lives. They made a home for themselves in Idaho and started working on their dreams. One of the things they both wanted was to become parents, and they couldn’t wait for the day when they could start a family.

She decided to think about the good things in her life and ignored the mean comments from others.

In March 2023, this happy couple shared the news of their pregnancy with the world by posting about it on social media, where Courtney had a lot of followers. While she was pregnant, Courtney kept a record of her journey, regularly sharing updates, photos, and videos of their growing family.



Among all the kind comments, some people said mean things. They questioned whether she should be a mom and even said hurtful things about her daughter. Courtney talked about how she faced this negativity, and she said it in a strong but vulnerable voice, showing both her strength and sensitivity.

Despite these hurtful and ignorant comments, Courtney made a choice to ignore the negativity because she realized it wasn’t worth her time and energy. She decided to focus on the good things in her life and didn’t pay attention to the mean remarks.

Sometimes, Courtney felt like she needed to speak up when people were saying ignorant things. She told them that their comments, which were based on ignorance and discrimination, were not okay. In one of her TikTok videos, she showed a comment that said, “Some people shouldn’t be allowed to have kids.” She replied with strength, saying, “Keep in mind I do not carry my own birth defect. It’s not genetic for me.” On September 30, the Blackmore couple happily welcomed their healthy baby girl, Seraphina Rose Kay, into the world. The proud mom shared this heartwarming news on her social media, posting lovely pictures of her and her husband holding their new baby daughter.

The online community showed them a lot of love and support. They gave the little girl a lot of compliments and called her “perfect.” Many people congratulated the Blackmores from the bottom of their hearts, saying they were really lucky parents.

Courtney also talked about how some people were worried that her child might inherit her birth defect.

She explained that she had already done genetic testing, which showed that she wasn’t a carrier of the condition. She made it clear that they knew she couldn’t pass on her birth defect, so she wasn’t worried.

No matter what happened, Courtney never wavered in her love for her daughter. She said, “Even if my child had a disability, I would love my child no matter what.” She strongly asked people not to judge disabled individuals who want to be parents, pointing out that genetic factors shouldn’t limit love and care.

Courtney’s words echoed the unwavering love parents have for their children, no matter the challenges they face. Her message underlined the enduring commitment that parents hold, emphasizing that their love remains steadfast and unconditional, regardless of their children’s circumstances. It showcased the strength of parental love, continuously supporting and nurturing children as they navigate life’s challenges and thrive.