Paris Hilton's Latest Video With Her Daughter Sparks a Stir, “So Awkward”

It’s been a year since Paris Hilton became a celebrity mom, but she still gets some tough comments when she posts pics with her kids. She recently shared the first photos of her baby daughter, London, on Instagram. But when she posted a video, fans noticed something.

Her first post with her daughter was also meant to promote her new song.

Paris Hilton proudly shared the first photos of her 5-month-old daughter with her husband, Carter Reum, on April 19. Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum, Paris expressed her long-held dream of having a daughter named London in an Instagram caption alongside a series of family photos. In the same post, she revealed that her journey through motherhood inspired her to collaborate with Sia on a song called "FAME WON'T LOVE YOU," set to release for Mother's Day. Describing the song as an anthem celebrating the importance of cherished relationships over fame, Paris emphasized the value of family, friends, and self-love.

She gave a sneak peek of her song by posting another video with London in a new post.

A few days later, Paris posted another video featuring her daughter, capturing a glimpse of her song playing softly in the background as she cuddled and relaxed with baby London. In the caption, she expressed her excitement about sharing her new song, "Fame Won't Love You," with both her daughter and her audience. She described the moment as special and one they would always cherish. Paris invited her followers to listen to the song and share their favorite lyrics in the comments, emphasizing the significance of their feedback.

However, people couldn't help but make her notice one thing.

After her most recent post, some people pointed out that Paris seemed to be using her daughter to promote her song. It all started with a video Paris shared of her daughter. Upon seeing Paris interact with her baby in the video, some users commented on her mothering style. One user questioned why she appeared awkward with her baby, suggesting she lacked mothering skills. Another comment remarked that her portrayal of motherhood didn't seem realistic at all. Others noted her discomfort around her babies and questioned the authenticity of her interactions, "Why does she seem so awkward with her, like it’s staged, and it doesn’t seem like she has natural mothering skills."