Paris Hilton Revealed the Real Reason Why She Still Hasn’t Shared Photos of Her Baby Girl

Paris Hilton, the iconic socialite, businesswoman, and now a new mother, has captured the hearts of many with her glamorous lifestyle and larger-than-life persona. However, despite her usual openness with the public, she has been notably private about sharing photos of her newborn baby girl. Recently, she opened up about the real reason behind this decision.

The 41-year-old heiress welcomed her second child, a daughter named London, in November 2023. While fans eagerly anticipated glimpses of the newest member of the Hilton family, Paris has chosen to keep her daughter away from the public eye, sparking curiosity and speculation among her followers. In response to a fan’s question about when they can expect to see pictures of little London, Paris took to Instagram to explain, «Not quite ready to share her with the world.» However, she couldn’t resist sharing a sweet detail, mentioning that her daughter is «adorable and looks just like her mamma.»

This feeling mirrors Paris Hilton’s own desire for privacy, a sentiment she expressed on TikTok in response to a fan’s comment about sharing photos of London. Paris answered with a simple «Love you, soon,» hinting at her intention to share glimpses of their daughter when the time feels right. But for Paris, keeping her family life under covers is nothing new. She has consistently voiced her desire to protect her personal life from the public eye. In a candid moment on the second season of her show, Paris in Love, she explained, «I’ve given my whole life to everyone for so long... It’s just been really important to me to keep this a secret... It’s just the first time that something is just mine.»