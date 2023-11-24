Paris Hilton Secretly Welcomes Baby No. 2 and Reveals the Unique Name

42-year-old momma, Paris Hilton, has an all-new reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving! Paris shared an adorable photo revealing she has a new addition to her family and the unique name she has chosen for the baby.

Just a few months after having a son through surrogacy, Paris Hilton has surprised everyone on the internet by revealing that she has welcomed a baby girl. She shared a photo on Instagram of a pink romper on it and expressed her gratitude for her baby girl.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” the new momma captioned her post.



Earlier this year, Paris shared that she was hoping for a daughter after freezing her embryos. She froze 20 embryos, but they were all male. She mentioned going through the process again and eagerly waiting for the results to see if she would have a girl. Paris has been open about her desire for a second child and discussed her journey with IVF during the promotion tour for her book.

Paris got married to Carter Reum in 2021, and they secretly welcomed their first child, Phoenix Barron, on January 16 of this year. Back in 2022, when Paris was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she mentioned that she planned to name her daughter London. She explained that she chose London because it’s her favorite city, and she thought Paris and London sounded cute together. As it turns out, Paris’s dream to have a baby girl has not only come true, but she also named her London!