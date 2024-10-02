Golden Retriever’s Reaction Melts Hearts After Being Left Last at Day Care

A golden retriever has won the hearts of internet users after being the last dog remaining at his daycare.

The touching moment was captured in a now-viral TikTok video posted by his owner, Meghan Bunger, who goes by the username @lifewithlincoln23. In the clip, Lincoln, a 3-year-old golden retriever, is shown sitting quietly, appearing a bit forlorn as he patiently waits for his owner to arrive and take him home. All of his canine friends had already been picked up, leaving him as the only dog left. The video has quickly gained massive attention, receiving over 143,000 likes and racking up more than 1.5 million views, as viewers sympathized with Lincoln’s situation and couldn’t help but find his expression both sweet and heartbreaking.

Bunger, a 34-year-old from Nashville, Tennessee, shared her reaction. She said, "At first, I was devastated. It was like a knife to the heart; I felt like the worst mommy!" Despite her initial sadness, she’s grateful the video has resonated with so many and brought a sense of connection to fellow dog lovers, who understand how much pets mean to their families.

The heartwarming yet slightly sad video has sparked discussions among dog owners about the guilt and love they feel when leaving their pets behind, even for a short while. Many in the comments section shared their own experiences of seeing their pets wait anxiously for them to return, creating a relatable moment for viewers. Lincoln’s endearing demeanor and loyal waiting have only made him even more beloved, both by his owner and his growing audience online. "But he seemed to forgive his mommy pretty quick, as the girls gave him extra treats on his way out. He then proceeded to get a lot of extra love that night—and, of course, we had to have a pup cup the next day," said Bunger.