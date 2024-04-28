My Husband’s Sister Tried to Ruin Our Marriage, but He Still Wants to Help Her

Barbara, a reader of Bright Side, is facing a tough situation. She recently found out that her husband has been secretly helping his sister, despite him telling her they were no longer in touch. Now, she’s seeking advice on how to handle this unexpected discovery.

Barbara found herself in a difficult situation.

Hi Barbara, thanks for getting in touch; we really appreciate you sharing your situation with us. We hope the advice we offer will be helpful to you.

Take some time to reflect on and reinforce what matters most in your relationship.

Set aside some time together to think about what’s important to both of you and what has kept your marriage strong for the past 16 years.



Discuss your hopes and dreams for the future, taking into account what you each want individually as well as what you want as a couple. By reminding yourselves of your love and shared goals, you can reinforce your connection and better tackle any obstacles that come your way, like the unexpected involvement of Gemma in your lives.

Start an open and sincere conversation with Robbie.

Have a peaceful conversation with Robbie about how you feel betrayed by his actions. Let him know how finding out about his financial support for Gemma without your knowledge has affected you.



Use phrases like «I feel» to express your emotions without blaming him. Discuss how this situation could impact your children’s college savings and try to find a solution that respects both your family bonds and your financial worries.

Make a plan and establish clear financial limits.

Sit down with Robbie and take another look at our finances. You need to agree on specific limits when it comes to helping Gemma.



Come up with a plan that works for both of you and fits your family’s needs and financial plans. Maybe you can find a middle ground on how much assistance you provide to Gemma or find other ways to support her without affecting your children’s college savings.

Consider seeking advice from a legal expert.

It’s a good idea to talk to a family law attorney to safeguard your children’s college funds and your financial well-being. They can help you understand how Robbie’s support for Gemma might affect your joint assets or any money set aside for specific goals.



By consulting with a legal expert, you’ll gain insights into your legal rights, potential financial outcomes, and ways to set boundaries that ensure your family’s financial security in the long run.

Communicate your expectations regarding your interactions with Gemma.

Although Robbie is committed to supporting his sister financially, it’s important to recognize that her past actions may have caused you harm. You’re not obligated to welcome her into your life or provide active support.



Have a conversation with Robbie, expressing your understanding of his family ties while also emphasizing the importance of your own feelings. Make it clear that you prefer minimal interaction with Gemma and want to ensure she has minimal impact on your relationship as a couple.