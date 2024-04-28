Chrissy Teigen, Mom of 4, Shares Bikini Photos Without Filters, Sparks Debate

At 38 years old, Chrissy Teigen decided to post some natural pictures from her family vacation. She shared a few snaps where she is dressed in a black, strapless bathing suit. Moms everywhere are commending Chrissy for showing the world what a “mom body” truly looks like.

Chrissy shared honest photos without edits.

Chrissy and John have been capturing their Thailand getaway with their 4 kids through various snapshots. Chrissy shared a striking image where she’s holding her baby Wren, donning a black swimsuit with fringe details. Without any makeup, she radiates happiness and confidently displays her “mom bod.”

Women around the world showed support.

The feedback to Chrissy’s photo was overwhelmingly positive. One admirer commented, “I feel like this picture is unedited (you look beautiful), but also...thank you!” Chrissy responded warmly with a “Thank you”. Many shared this sentiment, thanking Chrissy for keeping it real.

However, not everyone agreed with the compliments. One person pointed out, "Imagine posting your vacation photos thinking nothing of it, and then all these people start commenting on your body "Thank you for showing a NORMAL body!"...I would be like...what a backhanded compliment. Why do you need to comment on her body at all? Just let her live?"