What 13 Famous Women Looked Like Before They Made Their Lips Fuller

All I can say, is that all of these women looked Far More Attractive, Before they had that muck pumped into their face!
Lip fillers have been around for years and, in the last decade alone, the search for augmenting lips has increased by 60%. But while some celebs may not confirm they have it, this procedure can be seen all over Hollywood.
Like it or not, lip fillers are here to stay. Whether it’s a natural or a bold look, it serves to enhance our beauty and smile. And for celebrities, this is no different.
