Robert De Niro Finally Shared What Is Like Being a New Dad at 80 Years Old

Renowned actor Robert De Niro is known for his iconic roles on the silver screen, but recently, he shared a glimpse into a more personal and tender side of his life.

Andy Kropa/Invision/East News

Celebrating life's joyous milestones, Robert De Niro recently opened up about the pure happiness his daughter Gia brings into his life. In a recent interview alongside producer Jane Rosenthal, De Niro recounted Gia’s first birthday celebration with heartfelt warmth. "Yes, she did. She had a little cake, it was very nice, sweet," De Niro confirmed when asked about Gia’s first birthday and her first cake. Reflecting on his youngest daughter, he added, "Well, she's pure joy, there's nothing about her, there's no judgment, there's no anything, she just is what she is, and it's just pure joy for God's sake."

De Niro, who will turn 81 in the summer of 2024, remains undeterred by age. Emphasizing his commitment to staying active, he stated, "I mean, I try to keep active in everything, and yeah, what else am I gonna do?" When the notion of retiring to take up golf was suggested, De Niro humorously dismissed it, admitting he’s not good at golf and prefers to stick to acting. In May 2023, De Niro and his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, welcomed Gia, their first child together and his seventh. De Niro’s large family also includes his adult children Drena, 56, and Raphael, 47, with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott; 28-year-old twin sons, Aaron and Julian, with former girlfriend Toukie Smith; and son Elliot, 26, and daughter Helen, 12, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

DREW ANGERER/AFP/East News

Later in 2023, De Niro shared that raising a child "doesn't get easier," but credited his partner for making things more manageable. "You never know what's going to happen," De Niro said of being a parent. "They surprise you." "It is what it is. It’s OK. I mean, I don’t do the heavy lifting," De Niro admitted. "I'm there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important." Despite the challenges, the two-time Oscar winner expressed his enduring love for fatherhood. "Of course I do... [I enjoy] all of it!" he noted. "With a baby, it's different to with my 11-year-old. My adult children. My grandchildren. It's all different."

As Robert De Niro continues to celebrate the milestones of his youngest daughter, his reflections underscore a life rich in both professional achievements and personal joys.