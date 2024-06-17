Italian Model Steals Kylie Jenner's Thunder and Gets Fired

Male model and self-proclaimed professional handsome man Eugenio Casnighi recently took to TikTok to share the unexpected fallout from his viral fame at last year’s Met Gala. Casnighi's good looks evidently stole the spotlight from the likes of Kylie Jenner, leading to his sudden dismissal as a greeter for the prestigious event.

He was fired because he went viral.

Casnighi, now 26, recounted his experience in a series of TikTok videos, finally able to spill the tea due to his recent firing. "I just got fired from the Met Gala," he revealed. He explained that he had previously stayed silent because of a nondisclosure agreement. Eugenio had been working for the Met Gala as a model and greeter in 2022 and 2023. And he was scheduled to do it again in 2024. However, on a day before the event, he was informed that he had been cut off and fired because he went viral last year.

Casnighi had stolen the thunder from Kylie Jenner.

Eugenio Casnighi explained that the Met Gala organizers informed him he would no longer be working at the event because they felt he had drawn too much attention to himself last year. Essentially, they blamed him for making the event about himself, leading to his layoff. The 26-year-old model had gained significant online traction during the 2023 Met Gala when he was photographed on the red carpet alongside Kylie Jenner. His striking looks drew numerous comments from viewers, overshadowing some of the attendees. One particularly popular clip from last year showed Casnighi in the background while YouTube influencer Emma Chamberlain interviewed Blackpink’s Jennie Kim. The caption of the video highlighted the difficulty viewers had in focusing on the interview due to Casnighi’s presence, further emphasizing the viral attention he received.

He is ironic about loosing his job.

In a second TikTok video, Eugenio Casnighi expressed that he was "disappointed, but not upset" about being dropped from the Met Gala. He then presented a series of email exchanges with the event organizers, who had prohibited him from posting any photos or videos from the event. Although Casnighi was not in attendance at the actual Met Gala, it appears he was allowed to attend one of the after-parties. He shared a short clip on Instagram showing him at New York’s Mark Hotel, dressed in a white tank top and a black blazer, mingling with celebrities like Camila Mendes and Jaden Smith. He humorously remarked that it wasn’t bad for someone who had just lost his job.

He shared some behind-the-scenes gossip.

In the third video, Casnighi decided to indulge his followers with some juicy, behind-the-scenes gossip. For a bit of fun and perhaps some "shady kicks," he revealed which celebrities were pleasant and which ones were less so. On the nice list, he included high-profile names like Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, and Emma Stone, all of whom he found to be genuinely friendly and approachable. However, not everyone made the cut. According to Casnighi, Doja Cat and Bad Bunny fell into the "not-so-much" category, implying that their interactions were less than cordial. His revelations offered a rare glimpse into the personalities of these stars when the cameras weren’t rolling, adding another layer of intrigue to his already compelling story.