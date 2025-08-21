Jamie Lee Curtis, 66, Stuns in a Dangerously Low-Cut Top—Fans Are Saying One Thing
Jamie Lee Curtis, the iconic actress, recently turned heads in a video shared by Disney. In the clip, Curtis, 66, promotes the sequel Freakier Friday, wearing a low-cut denim top that left fans both surprised and amused.
The comment section quickly filled with different reactions.
Many questioned Disney’s decision to post the video:
- “Why would Disney post that?”
- “Did Disney’s PR and marketing teams actually watch this?”
- “Umm, Jamie, there are children present.”
- “For a Disney movie promotion is wild.”
- “The PR team needs a raise.”
- “Was Disney REALLY that desperate?”
Some fans even stated that this video ruined the vibe of their childhood movie: “Oh, I’m gonna say that this literally ruined the entire movie for me, and I can’t believe they even allowed this to happen, and if she had to do this to sell tickets or to make herself feel more important or younger or attractive. It is really ridiculous, and she should’ve done it in a different movie because my childhood movie is literally ruined.”
However, not all comments were serious—many fans used humor to address the situation.
These lighthearted remarks show that such a bold fashion choice became a source of entertainment for her followers:
However, many fans used it as an opportunity to express their love for the actress:
It’s clear that Freaky Friday holds a special place in fans’ hearts. The 2003 version, starring Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, became a massive hit, blending heartwarming family comedy with the supernatural concept of body-swapping. The new film has also garnered positive reviews.
And Jamie Lee Curtis continues to be a beloved and influential figure, always staying true to herself. Whether through her bold fashion choices or her memorable performances, she keeps capturing the attention of fans and proves she’s still a major force today.
Taxi cab drivers may also have their own freaky Fridays. From random acts of kindness to bizarre encounters, the stories these drivers carry with them long after the ride is over are sometimes more captivating than the destination itself.