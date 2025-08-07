Jamie Lee Curtis Claims Plastic Surgery Leaves Generations of Women Disfigured

Jamie Lee Curtis has been very open about her own history with cosmetic procedures, which she now regrets. In a 60 Minutes interview, she explained that a cinematographer on the set of her 1985 film Perfect criticized her appearance, saying he wouldn’t shoot her because her eyes were “baggy.” This led a then-25-year-old Curtis to undergo a cosmetic procedure. She later said this choice was a mistake, and the experience led to a dependency on painkillers.

Meanwhile, her Freakier Friday co-star, Lindsay Lohan, has also faced intense public scrutiny about her appearance. While there have been many rumors about her getting plastic surgery, Lohan has directly addressed them. Her publicist also noted that it’s unfair for people to assume a woman has had surgery simply because her appearance changes.