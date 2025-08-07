Jamie Lee Curtis Claims Plastic Surgery Leaves Generations of Women Disfigured
Jamie Lee Curtis, the 66-year-old actress from Freaky Friday, has sparked a conversation with her recent remarks on cosmetic procedures. Known for her long-standing critical stance on cosmetic surgery, she used a powerful and controversial analogy to express her profound distaste for the practice.
Jamie Lee Curtis expressed a deep concern about cosmetic surgery and its consequences for women.
In a conversation with The Guardian published on July 26, the 66-year-old actress was quoted saying, “I’ve been very vocal about the systematic elimination of a generation of women by the cosmeceutical industrial complex, who’ve disfigured themselves.”
The actress stays firm in her position and wants to protect women from life-altering decisions.
The Knives Out actress explained why she considers the effect of cosmetic surgery so ruining for women’s life and well-being.
“I believe that we have wiped out a generation or two of natural human (appearance),” she continued. “The concept that you can alter the way you look through chemicals, surgical procedures, fillers — there’s a disfigurement of generations of predominantly women who are altering their appearances.”
The actress shared her own experience with cosmetic procedures and regrets about it.
Jamie Lee Curtis has been very open about her own history with cosmetic procedures, which she now regrets. In a 60 Minutes interview, she explained that a cinematographer on the set of her 1985 film Perfect criticized her appearance, saying he wouldn’t shoot her because her eyes were “baggy.” This led a then-25-year-old Curtis to undergo a cosmetic procedure. She later said this choice was a mistake, and the experience led to a dependency on painkillers.
Meanwhile, her Freakier Friday co-star, Lindsay Lohan, has also faced intense public scrutiny about her appearance. While there have been many rumors about her getting plastic surgery, Lohan has directly addressed them. Her publicist also noted that it’s unfair for people to assume a woman has had surgery simply because her appearance changes.
