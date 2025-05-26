Jenna Ortega Recreates Carrie Bradshaw’s Iconic Look, and Fans Can’t Stop Noticing One Thing

The dress, originally designed by John Galliano for Dior’s Fall/Winter 2000 collection, was first seen on Bradshaw in Season 3, Episode 17, titled “What Goes Around Comes Around.” In that memorable episode, Carrie confronts Natasha, Mr. Big’s wife, leading to one of the series’ most dramatic moments.

Ortega’s choice to wear this particular piece is more than just a fashion statement; it’s a tribute to a character whose style has influenced generations. Styled with minimalist gold jewelry and strappy gold heels, Ortega’s look was both a respectful nod to the original and a fresh take that showcased her personal style. Her sleek bob and subtle makeup further emphasized the elegance of the ensemble, allowing the dress to take center stage.