Jenna Ortega Recreates Carrie Bradshaw’s Iconic Look, and Fans Can’t Stop Noticing One Thing
Jenna Ortega is no stranger to making bold statements on the red carpet, but her recent appearance at the New York premiere of Hurry Up Tomorrow has fans and fashion enthusiasts buzzing. The 22-year-old actress paid homage to one of television’s most iconic fashion moments by donning the legendary newspaper-print dress made famous by Sarah Jessica Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw, in Sex and the City.
An iconic inspiration.
The dress, originally designed by John Galliano for Dior’s Fall/Winter 2000 collection, was first seen on Bradshaw in Season 3, Episode 17, titled “What Goes Around Comes Around.” In that memorable episode, Carrie confronts Natasha, Mr. Big’s wife, leading to one of the series’ most dramatic moments.
Ortega’s choice to wear this particular piece is more than just a fashion statement; it’s a tribute to a character whose style has influenced generations. Styled with minimalist gold jewelry and strappy gold heels, Ortega’s look was both a respectful nod to the original and a fresh take that showcased her personal style. Her sleek bob and subtle makeup further emphasized the elegance of the ensemble, allowing the dress to take center stage.
Fan’s spotted one more thing.
Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Ortega didn’t stop at one Carrie-inspired look that evening. Later, at the film’s after-party, she stepped out in a blush pink minidress so short it could’ve passed for a shirt, layered under a dramatic oversized fur coat.
Fans quickly connected the dots: This ensemble echoed the heartfelt New Year’s Eve moment when Carrie rushes through the snow in a fur coat and pale pink cami to be with Miranda. Ortega skipped the pajama pants and crystal headpiece, but the resemblance was unmistakable—and absolutely intentional.
The dual homage didn’t go unnoticed. Fans and fashion critics alike praised Ortega for her thoughtful and stylish tributes. Sarah Jessica Parker herself responded warmly to Ortega’s take on the iconic newspaper dress, expressing pleasant surprise and admiration for the young actress’s fashion choices.
Ortega’s deliberate sartorial choices suggest a deep appreciation for fashion history and storytelling. By revisiting and reinterpreting these iconic looks, she not only honors the legacy of Sex and the City but also cements her own status as a fashion-forward actress unafraid to make bold statements.
For more on how celebrities are paying tribute to historical fashion moments, check out this article on Zendaya’s homage to Cher’s history-making Bob Mackie look.