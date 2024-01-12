Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She Told Robert De Niro to Go Home on Her Wedding Day

Jennifer Lawrence, 33, exchanged vows with Cooke Maroney in 2019 at a Newport, Rhode Island mansion. Speaking at the Golden Globes, Lawrence shared her perspective on her wedding day. While many brides cherish it as the best day, Lawrence described the experience of being a bride as “awful.” Lawrence also explained what happened between her and Robert De Niro that day.

Despite the star-studded guest list, Lawrence revealed that everything wasn’t as glamorous as it seemed. The weather was a significant concern. Even Lawrence’s mom, Karen, told her, “It’s freezing out there, your grandmother almost died.” The stress extended beyond the wedding day, with Lawrence expressing anxiety about the guests during the rehearsal dinner.

Even though Robert De Niro was on the guest list, Jennifer Lawrence felt regretful when she saw him at the wedding. Concerned that he might feel out of place, she discreetly whispered to him, “Go home.” Despite De Niro being polite and conversing with her parents, Lawrence felt that the extravagant event might not be to his liking.

Despite Robert De Niro’s willingness to stay, Jennifer Lawrence disclosed that he complied with the suggestion and left the event. “That just genuinely made me feel better,” Lawrence shared. While her wedding day may not have been the picture-perfect bliss she envisioned, it marked the beginning of her family life with Cooke Maroney, which has now grown to include their son, Cy.

