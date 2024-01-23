Jodie Foster Says That Turning 60 Was the Best Thing in Her Life and Explains Why

Jodie Foster, the iconic Oscar winner, has recently shared insights into her newfound sense of comfort and contentment in her 60s. As she reflected on her journey through fame, aging, and self-discovery, Foster highlighted the liberating feeling of this new decade of life.

The unexpected bliss of turning 60

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

Turning 60 marked a significant turning point for Jodie Foster, bringing about unexpected joy and a profound sense of liberation. When asked about the transformative experience, Foster playfully shifted the credit for this feeling to hormones. She described the day she turned 60 as one of the best days of her life, when suddenly, nothing really mattered, and everything became a bonus. In a previous interview, Foster delved deeper into how turning 60 brought about a transformative shift in her outlook on life. She explained that her 50s were a challenging period, filled with uncertainties about her future and a reluctance to conform to societal expectations of aging. However, turning 60 allowed her to rediscover a sense of purpose and joy in supporting others, acknowledging that it was their time to shine.

The end of competition with the past

Foster also expressed a sense of relief and contentment, free from the internal competition with her past self. The True Detective star emphasized that she was no longer striving to outdo her younger achievements. “I wasn’t competing with my old self. I had no expectations for what was happening, and I was ready for what was gonna come,” she shared, embodying a profound acceptance of the present moment.

The daily journey to self-comfort

When asked about when she began feeling comfortable in her own skin, Foster acknowledged that it’s a daily process. She spoke about the importance of hoping for more good days than bad and the ongoing challenge of navigating self-acceptance. As a former child star who grew up in the public eye, Foster recognized the difficulty of figuring out one’s identity and separating it from the public persona that comes with fame.