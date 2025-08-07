John Cena Gets Real About Hair Transplant and Reveals the One Thing He Didn’t Expect
John Cena’s hair has been a hot topic among fans for a while, but the wrestling star recently revealed something surprising: a simple hair transplant has completely changed his life.
In a candid interview, Cena shared that he’s thrilled with the results and regrets not getting the procedure done sooner. He described the operation as a straightforward process where doctors move hair from one part of the scalp to another.
However, the impact has been anything but simple. Cena believes his new look has opened up a whole new world of opportunities, even helping him secure more acting roles.
Despite the daily routine of red-light therapy, vitamins, and special shampoos needed to maintain his hair, Cena says it’s worth it.
He expressed frustration with the social stigma around hair loss, admitting, “I hate the fact that if there wasn’t so much shame around it, I’d have gotten it done 10 years ago.” He wants to challenge the idea that men should suffer in silence, pointing out that hair thinning affects most men.
Fans will have to enjoy Cena's new hairstyle in the ring while they can. He confirmed that his wrestling career will be ending in just a few months.