Josh Duhamel and Wife Audra Mari Welcome Their First Baby Together

Actor Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari announced the birth of a son on social media, as well as his special name. The happy news marks a new milestone in their relationship, although fatherhood is no stranger for Duhamel.

The couple, who began dating in 2019 and married in 2022, shared the news of the birth with a joint post on Instagram that featured some info about the baby, and a heartwarming photo of the newborn’s feet. Duhamel’s second child, but Mari’s first, was born on January 11, 2024, and is called Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel.

Fellow celebrities quickly left their congratulations for the couple in the comment section, like singer Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz), who wrote, “Congratulations ❤️❤️” and actor Matt Lanter (@mattlanter) with “Dude. Congrats my man.” This isn’t Duhamel’s first rodeo though when it comes to being a dad.

Duhamel, 51, also shares 10-year-old son Axl with his ex, singer Fergie, whom he was married to for 8 years. The two are known for being friendly, and Fergie even expressed her happiness for Axl to have a sibling. “I am truly happy for you guys. Axl can’t wait to be a big brother,” she wrote under the couple’s pregnancy announcement post, in September 2023.