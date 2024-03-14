Kate Beckinsale’s Teary-Eyed Photos From Hospital Spark Serious Concern Over Her Health

Kate Beckinsale, a British brunette, has been hospitalized for unspecified reasons. On UK Mother’s Day, she took to Instagram to share her feelings, posting photos of herself looking tired in a hospital bed.

On Monday, in an Instagram post, Beckinsale marked U.K. Mother’s Day, which fell on Sunday, by sharing pictures and videos featuring her mother and dogs. Additionally, she posted photos of herself from a hospital bed. The next day, the 50-year-old actress posted another pic from the hospital, revealing a heartwarming moment with her cat Willow. In the photo, Beckinsale is seen lying down wearing a pink sweater, with her furry companion nestled in her arms. She captioned the image simply with «Visitor,» and shared it on her Instagram Story.

The star appeared teary-eyed in the images but did not explain her hospitalization, despite mentioning feeling «sick» in her post shared on Monday. Fans of the British actress were confused by Beckinsale’s cryptic post and flooded the comments section with questions. «Are you OK? Why are you in a hospital? Please get well soon,» one person wrote. «No context hospital pics don’t sit well with me,» another one commented.

In 2019, she had to skip the Screen Actors Guild Awards due to being hospitalized for a ruptured ovarian cyst. In 2021, she recounted another hospital visit due to a back injury while appearing on «The Late Late Show with James Corden.» She couldn’t walk, lie down, or sit down, she added. When the ambulance arrived, medics had to pick her up in a sheet «like a sausage» and put her on a gurney. Later Beckinsale posted about her hospitalization on Instagram without sharing details. «Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love,» she wrote in the caption of a selfie that showed off her hospital bracelet and IV.