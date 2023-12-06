Kate Hudson’s Son Ryder, 19, Contemplates Unfollowing Mom Due to Daring Bikini Post

“... It’s gonna get wild. You should unfollow.” In the social media era, Kate Hudson’s 19-year-old son, Ryder, humorously considers unfollowing his mother. What is the catalyst for this light-hearted social media saga? An amusing bikini post shared by the beloved actress.

Kate Hudson has 3 children.

Kate Hudson, the ever-beaming mother of three—Ryder, Bingham, and Rani—embraces motherhood with an open heart and a sense of humor. Her Instagram serves as a delightful chronicle of family moments, capturing everything from epic vacations to cozy home gatherings.

Kate Hudson’s oldest son, Ryder Russell Robinson, is 19 years old.

Kate Hudson’s oldest son, 19-year-old Ryder Russell Robinson, not only bears a name with sentimental significance but also inherits a penchant for humor that runs deep in the family. Ryder’s middle name, Russell, pays tribute to Hudson’s stepfather, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn’s longtime partner.



Describing her son, Hudson affectionately shared, “Ryder — I mean, he’s clearly gonna probably follow in the footsteps of the family. And I would say he’s probably the funniest in our family. So, this is like every day for me. Nobody makes me laugh like Ryder, and he just constantly makes fun of me.”

A daring bikini post by Hudson sparked playful comments among family members.

After playfully bantering with her brother Oliver on Instagram about a cheeky bikini photo, Kate Hudson’s 19-year-old son Ryder Robinson chimed in on the amusing exchange. The snapshot featured Kate in a bikini bottom and no top, cleverly covering herself with a book, captioned “Suns out, buns (and huns) out ☺️☀️ #summerready.”



Oliver humorously commented, “... no Kate!” leading Kate to suggest he unfollow her for what promises to be a wild summer. In a surprise twist, Ryder joined the family jesting, declaring, “i think i might too.” Kate, ever quick-witted, responded by playfully questioning her son’s identity with a tag and the quip, “who is this?” The lighthearted exchange showcased the Hudson family’s playful dynamic and humorous camaraderie on social media.