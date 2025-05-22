Kate Winslet’s Daughter Debuts at Cannes—One Tiny Detail Went Totally Viral
On May 18, 2025, the Cannes Film Festival witnessed a moment of déjà vu. Mia Threapleton, daughter of Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet, stole the spotlight with a look that had everyone seeing double.
Mia graced the red carpet in a stunning emerald strapless gown, featuring orange leaf details and a flowing train.
The outfit reminded many of the green dress Kate wore to the 1998 Oscars, where she appeared with Mia’s father, director James Edward Threapleton. The resemblance was uncanny—not just in attire, but in poise and presence.
At first, Mia didn’t plan to become an actress. She dreamed of being a marine biologist. But by thirteen, she realized her heart was in acting. Determined to prove herself, she searched for agents and auditioned on her own, never relying on her mother’s fame.
One person wrote, “I wonder if the dress is a nod to the Givenchy dress Kate wore for Titanic at the Oscars; they both look gorgeous in this shade of green.” Someone else commented, “That green tone is her color, for sure. I had no idea Kate even had a daughter. She definitely got her beauty and grace from her mother.” Another person added, “She isn’t a carbon copy of her mother, but damn if she doesn’t embody her in her posture.”
Mia Threapleton is just getting started, but her Cannes debut shows she has a bright future ahead. With passion, drive, and the support of her family, especially her proud mom, Kate Winslet, Mia is ready to build a name for herself in the world of film.