Kate Winslet’s Daughter Steals the Spotlight at Cannes—Fans Zoom in on One Surprising Detail
On May 18, 2025, the Cannes Film Festival experienced a captivating case of history echoing itself. Mia Threapleton, daughter of Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet, captured the spotlight with a look that drew immediate comparisons to her famous mother.
She appeared on the red carpet in a breathtaking strapless emerald gown adorned with orange leaf embellishments and a dramatic train.
The dress drew immediate parallels to the iconic green gown Winslet wore to the 1998 Academy Awards, an event she attended alongside Mia’s father, director James Edward Threapleton. It wasn’t just the gown that stirred memories—the grace with which Mia carried herself amplified the déjà vu effect.
Initially, Mia envisioned a different path—she aspired to become a marine biologist. But by her early teens, she discovered a deep passion for acting. Determined to earn her place without relying on her mother’s stature, she independently pursued auditions and signed with agents.
Now 24, Mia is close in age to her mother’s 22 years when she dazzled the Oscars red carpet. Her Cannes appearance felt like a poetic continuation of that legacy.
With her soft waves and understated makeup, Mia bore such a resemblance to Kate that social media lit up with comparisons.
One admirer speculated, “I wonder if the dress is a nod to the Givenchy dress Kate wore for Titanic at the Oscars; they both look gorgeous in this shade of green.” Another added, “That green tone is her color, for sure. I had no idea Kate even had a daughter. She definitely got her beauty and grace from her mother.” A third observer noted, “She isn’t a carbon copy of her mother, but she does embody her in her posture.”
Mia Threapleton is just beginning her journey, but her impactful Cannes debut suggests a promising future. With talent, dedication, and her family’s support—particularly from her proud mother—she’s carving out her own space in the film industry.