Kathy Bates, 76, Announces She Is Retiring From Acting, “This Is My Last Dance”

Kathy Bates, the beloved actress known for her roles in Misery and Titanic , has announced her retirement from acting. In a heartfelt interview, Bates shared her reasons and reflections on her illustrious career spanning decades.

In the interview published on Sunday, September 8, Kathy Bates , 76, revealed that her role as Madeline Matlock in the reboot of Matlock will likely be her last. She expressed her readiness to retire, saying, “This is my last dance.” Bates shared that she had previously considered quitting after a difficult movie shoot left her in tears.

Bates opened up about the challenges of her career, stating, “It becomes my life. Sometimes I get jealous of having this talent. Because I can’t hold it back, and I just want my life.” Despite her plans to retire, she was drawn back to acting when she received the script for Matlock .

Reflecting on her early days in acting, Bates admitted that she used to get her feelings hurt easily. She recalled, “Sometimes I’d get on a plane and fly home,” highlighting the emotional toll of her profession.

Kathy Bates’ announcement marks the end of an era for her fans and the film industry, as she steps away from the spotlight after a remarkable career.