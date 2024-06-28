Katy Perry Suprised Public With a New Daring Outfit

Katy Perry is flaunting some serious skin at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week. Scroll down to see her bold look!

Katy Perry turned heads in one of her boldest looks yet at Balenciaga’s haute couture show in Paris. The singer sported an open black coat with nothing underneath, showcasing her bare skin. She paired the daring piece with ripped leggings and heels, while her dark hair was styled in a long ponytail braid.

Perry is gearing up for her highly anticipated return to music, ramping up her public appearances to support the release of her single, Woman’s World, scheduled for July 11. While in Paris, she also shared with fans her plans to embark on a new tour.

The American Idol alum also made a bold statement while walking in the Vogue World show. She confidently strutted down the catwalk in a Noir Kei Ninomiya dress, which featured a leather cutout design that exposed her figure. The skirt of the dress was adorned with nude and black floral embellishments. Perry completed the daring look with lace-up heels.