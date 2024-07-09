Kevin Bacon Shared a Shirtless Photo to Celebrate His 66th Birthday and People Got a Lot to Say

On July 8, Hollywood star Kevin Bacon marked his 66th birthday in a way that had fans and the internet buzzing. The Footloose actor took to his social media to share a shirtless photo of himself, showcasing his lean physique. The post quickly went viral, drawing a flood of reactions from fans.

In the photo, Bacon is seen striking a confident pose, his toned upper body on full display against a simple, scenic backdrop. Accompanying the image was a caption that read simply: "This is 66." The response was immediate and overwhelmingly positive. Fans marveled at how the actor has maintained his fitness and youthful energy over the decades. "I assume you won't be celebrating with a birthday cake because it looks like you haven't had a carb in 40 years," commented one follower. Others echoed similar sentiments, praising his dedication to health and fitness.

Celebrities also joined in the celebration, with many taking the opportunity to send their own birthday wishes. Bacon's wife, actress Kyra Sedgwick, posted a heartfelt message along with a funny video of the two, highlighting their enduring love and partnership. "Bacon’s #1 fan. Happy Birthday, @kevinbacon!" she wrote.

Beyond the admiration for his physical appearance, many fans expressed their appreciation for Bacon's contributions to film and television. From his breakout role in Footloose to his more recent work in series like City on a Hill, Bacon's versatility and talent have cemented his status as a beloved figure in entertainment. However, the conversation wasn't limited to just compliments. Some fans humorously joked about his "thirst trap" photo. "He's in good shape, so let him do a little dehydration thirst... Good-looking man," said one Facebook user.