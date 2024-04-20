Kourtney Kardashian Shared She Drank Her Own Breast Milk, but Doctors Don't Recommend It

In the world of celebrity wellness trends, there are a lot of eyebrow-raising remedies. From eating their placenta to vampire facials, the rich and famous often turn to unconventional methods in pursuit of health and vitality. However, Kourtney Kardashian, renowned for her bold choices, recently sparked intrigue by drinking her own breast milk.

In a candid Instagram story shared with her millions of followers, Kourtney revealed her surprising tactic for alleviating illness. The text in her post read, «I just pounded a glass of breast milk because I feel sick ... goodnight!» This revelation from the reality TV star left many questioning the efficacy of such a remedy and whether there’s any merit to it beyond mere creativity.

At 44, Kourtney is no stranger to controversy or unconventional parenting choices. With a family that includes children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick and her latest addition, Rocky Thirteen, born in November 2023, she’s often in the spotlight for her family dynamics and lifestyle decisions. From co-sleeping with her older children to allowing her son Reign to experiment with hair dye, Kourtney’s parenting philosophy has frequently raised eyebrows. Yet, her choice to turn to breast milk for its purported healing properties adds a new layer of intrigue to her wellness repertoire. Breast milk, long known for its nutritional benefits for babies, has occasionally been announced as a potential elixir for various illnesses in adults as well. However, scientific evidence supporting its efficacy in this regard remains scarce.

A notable 2015 study shed light on the risks associated with purchasing breast milk online, highlighting concerns regarding safety and contamination. While Kourtney’s use of her own breast milk eliminates such risks, it doesn’t necessarily validate the practice from a medical standpoint. The study concluded that any perceived benefits of consuming breast milk in adulthood are likely attributable to a placebo effect rather than any inherent medicinal properties. In light of this, Dr. Greves offers practical advice for those seeking relief from illness: prioritize rest, stay hydrated, and consider over-the-counter immune support remedies. While breast milk may hold sentimental or cultural significance for some, its role as a legitimate therapeutic agent remains unproven.