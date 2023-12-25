Kourtney Kardashian Shares the First Adorable Pics of Her Baby Son Rocky
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently welcomed their first child together last month, and they have now released the first adorable photos of their new baby.
The loving parents wear coordinated black tracksuits as they hold their newborn baby in front of a Christmas tree, marking his debut on social media.
In a heartfelt snapshot, 44-year-old Kourtney is seen breastfeeding Rocky, who is dressed in a colour that matches his mom and dad.
In another family picture, 48-year-old Blink-182 drummer Travis gives the youngster a tender kiss on the head, showcasing his tiny feet in the image.
As per the birth certificate, the Blink-182 drummer, 48, named their son Rocky Thirteen Barker. Their little one arrived on Wednesday, November 1.
In a July interview alongside his daughter Alabama, Barker hinted at the possibility of naming his future son “Rocky 13.”
Kourtney initially confirmed Rocky’s birth in a birthday message dedicated to Travis.
The reality star’s complete caption read: “To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything... I wish you the happiest birthday.”
“You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever.”
Before the arrival of their latest child, Kourtney and Travis, who got married in May 2022, had openly expressed their desire to expand their already big family.