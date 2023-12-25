Kourtney Kardashian Shares the First Adorable Pics of Her Baby Son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently welcomed their first child together last month, and they have now released the first adorable photos of their new baby.

The loving parents wear coordinated black tracksuits as they hold their newborn baby in front of a Christmas tree, marking his debut on social media.

In a heartfelt snapshot, 44-year-old Kourtney is seen breastfeeding Rocky, who is dressed in a colour that matches his mom and dad.

In another family picture, 48-year-old Blink-182 drummer Travis gives the youngster a tender kiss on the head, showcasing his tiny feet in the image.