Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Rocky Gets Unique Bday Gift From Grandma Kris Jenner, Proving Simple Gestures Beat Money

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated baby son Rocky’s first birthday on Nov. 1, and it certainly looked to be a grand affair, given it was a Kardashian bash. While we are sure Rocky got a surfeit of gifts, with many being expensive, it was Grandma Kris Jenner's extra special birthday gift that blew Travis away, and will likely be hard to beat. Even if it costs nothing but a lot of heart.

After plenty of troubles with conceiving, followed by a complicated pregnancy, Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her fourth child on Nov 1, 2023. Named Rocky, the baby boy is the first child of Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker.



Kourtney shares sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, and daughter Penelope, 12, with ex Scott Disick, while Travis is also dad to son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18. He also has a stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 25, with his ex, Shanna Moakler.



While they were still expecting, Kourtney and Travis had a vintage Disney-inspired baby shower, and it seems the birthday celebrations carried on the same theme.

Both parents first put up a couple of pictures on their Instagram stories, even as the baby's face remains hidden from fans.



Grandma Kris, the Kardashian momager did think of a perfect gift for the little one, and it stems from the baby boy's name itself. The Blink-182 musician had previously confirmed their intention to name their baby boy Rocky Thirteen, while discussing Kourtney’s due date, expected to be around Halloween.



"I like Rocky Thirteen,” Barker had said at the time. “That’s this name that’s been going through my head lately... Rocky George played guitar for [iconic punk band] Suicidal Tendencies, and the name also serves as a homage to the 1976 motion picture Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time.”

It comes as a pleasant surprise, then, as Kris Jenner delighted Travis Barker by gifting Rocky a handwritten letter from his movie namesake, Rocky star Sylvester Stallone. Rather blown away, Travis shared his joy on his Instagram Stories on Nov. 4, calling it "one of the most special birthday gifts" as he thanked both Kris Jenner and Stallone. “Dear Rocky,” the framed letter began, “My name is Rocky too. Your name is very special and is identified with wonderful things. Life has many challenges you will face—you will need to show dedication and determination! You must never give up on your dreams, never!” “Now most importantly,” the actor concluded, “you must always value family, friendship, and loyalty over fame and fortune! Keep punching, Sly ‘Rocky’ Stallone.”

Along with the gift, Jenner also put up a birthday post for her grandson, writing, "I can’t believe you are already a year old! It feels like just yesterday that we were welcoming you to the world." She continued, "You are grandchild number 13 and the most precious little smiley boy I have ever met!! I can’t wait to watch you grow up and I am so thankful to God that He chose me to be your grandma."



Meanwhile, the birthday celebrations continue in the Kardashian clan, given Kendall Jenner turned 29 on November 3, and Kris Jenner turned 69 on Nov 5. Clearly, a busy month. Kourtney also posted a carousel of pictures for the fans, showing off Baby Barker's birthday bash. Fans appreciated the share, as one wrote, "So blessed to be able to celebrate your children like this. I know if I could I would."