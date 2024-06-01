Kylie Jenner Bursts Into Tears as Mom, Kris Jenner, Reveals She Has a Tumor

Famous momager Kris Jenner has shared a heart-breaking update about her health. In a clip, Kris breaks the alarming news with her children, and it leaves them all shocked, with Kylie Jenner sobbing uncontrollably.

The upcoming season of The Kardashians has revealed a concerning update about Kris Jenner. In a recent trailer, Kris, the matriarch of the Jenner sisters, shared some alarming news with her children. At 68 years old, she disclosed, “I had my scan — they found a cyst and a little tumor.” This revelation left the family in shock.

The trailer showcased an emotional moment where Kylie Jenner, one of Kris Jenner’s children, couldn’t hold back her tears after hearing the news. Kylie, at 26, was comforted by her sibling, Kendall Jenner, who is 28. The Jenner siblings, part of the larger Kardashians family, are known for their close-knit relationships, making this scene particularly heart-wrenching.

Amidst this, Kylie has been the subject of rumors, including false pregnancy claims and speculation about her relationship with 28-year-old Timothée Chalamet.

The Kardashians are no strangers to drama, and the new season is no exception. The trailer teases a conflict between Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, who have previously shown a strong bond, especially after becoming mothers. However, the latest footage hints at a rift between the two, with Khloé remarking, “I always say that I won the jackpot in the family department, but sisters can be vicious and brutal.”