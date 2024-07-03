“23? He Looks 40”, Céline Dion’s Rare Outing With Son René-Charles — People Notice the Same Thing

Céline Dion stole the spotlight at her documentary premiere in New York City. Despite ongoing health challenges, her stunning appearance in the Big Apple and her surprising date got everyone talking online.

Céline Dion delivered an emotional yet triumphant speech at the premiere of her new documentary, I Am: Celine Dion. The acclaimed musician, accompanied by her 23-year-old son, René-Charles Angélil, made her first red-carpet appearance since being diagnosed with a rare neurological condition that has impacted her career and ability to perform live shows.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

The 5-time Grammy winner got emotional when she received a standing ovation at New York’s Lincoln Center. Céline Dion, 56, looked stunning in a cream-colored outfit, rocking a long-sleeve blouse and a flowing silk skirt. She added some sparkle with a silver belt, bracelet, and black heels. Her 23-year-old son, René-Charles Angélil, matched her elegance in a classic black suit, complete with a tie, white shirt, shiny black shoes, and a bold silver ring on his pinky finger. They both turned heads at the event with their classy attire.

Pichette Andre/ABACA/EAST NEWS

However, people immediately commented on Angélil’s appearance, with one user expressing surprise at his age, noting that he looked much older than 23. Another commenter reflected on genetics and his resemblance to his late father, René Angélil, who passed away in 2016 from throat cancer. They said his older look might be due to genetics, similar to his dad’s features. “Wow Celine looks great and her son looks so much like his father,” someone wrote.

Evan Agostini / Invision / East News

Someone else pointed out the same thing but with a more critical tone. They commented on René-Charles Angélil’s appearance and age, writing: “23?!?! Omg I thought he was my age I’m 30 lol- he’s aging like his daddy” or “Nice looking young man, I can see the looks of both parents in him.” Another added: “He looks a bit older because he’s getting bald, it’s just the genetics, remember his father. He still looks good, though.” And someone else criticized: “23?? Bro looks 40.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Amidst the chatter about René-Charles Angélil’s handsome appearance, attention gracefully shifted to Céline Dion. Fans showered her with admiration for her apparent return to a healthier state amidst her battle with stiff-person syndrome. One fan joyously noted that she looked lovely and like herself again. This sentiment was echoed by others who noticed Dion’s young appearance, with one observer exclaiming, “She looks amazing and healthy!!!”

Everett Collection/East News

Many more comments flowed in, with people expressing sentiments like, “My queen, you look amazing. So grateful, as always. You have been missed,” and “Beautiful look, just classy and beautiful ❤️” One fan noted how she looked so much better, while another expressed hopeful words, writing, “Lovely, I hope she’s feeling better.” The sentiment was further reinforced by another fan who remarked, “It’s so nice to see her well. Looking beautiful and healthy.”

The last time Céline Dion appeared in public, people noticed a change in her appearance.