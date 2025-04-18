"Looks Just Like His Mom," Heidi Klum’s Son Follows in Her Footsteps and Launches Modeling Career
Heidi Klum and Seal’s son, Henry, is turning heads with a rare public appearance that’s got everyone talking. The teenager, who recently kicked off his modeling career, joined his mom on set and immediately drew attention for his striking looks and uncanny resemblance to one of his famous parents.
Heidi Klum and Seal’s son, Henry Samuel, is stepping into the spotlight—and he’s not just riding on his parents’ fame. With a recent appearance on the set of Germany’s Next Topmodel, the 18-year-old is making headlines for more than just his genetically blessed looks. Towering, sharp-featured, and camera-ready, Henry is proving he might just have what it takes to follow in his mom’s high-fashion footsteps—or perhaps forge his own path entirely.
Henry’s public appearances have been rare—until now. Unlike some celebrity kids who dive headfirst into the influencer scene before they hit puberty, Henry’s kept a relatively low profile. But this latest outing, where he shared screen space with his mother on one of Germany’s most-watched shows, might signal a change.
Heidi, who’s hosted and executive-produced Germany’s Next Topmodel since 2006, couldn’t hide her pride. She posted a beaming backstage selfie with Henry, captioning it sweetly: "With my son Henry on the Germany's Next Topmodel set @henrysamuel ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
This isn’t the first time Heidi has shown off her son. On several previous occasions, she’s posted photos and videos of Henry on social media, where followers have been quick to flood the comments.
During his graduation, for example, users reacted to the clip with remarks like, "He is a splitting image of his father!!! Congratulations" and "Everyone is saying he looks like his dad, I think he looks like his mom!" Another follower echoed the comments, "Looks like his dad."
And back when Henry made his runway debut, the reactions didn’t change much. Many noted just how strong the genetics were, "They made a beautiful child," or, "Wow he is beautifully handsome!"
Heidi, in the past, put her son in the spotlight. She’s posted Henry on social media before, and every time, the comments section goes into overdrive.