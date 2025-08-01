“Looks like 27!” Paulina Porizkova Divides Internet With Authentic Bikini Snaps Celebrating 60th Birthday

The idea behind the post was to highlight the contrast between posed and candid pictures, as the stunning 60-year-old continued to write, “This is 60. This is 60 years of sometimes healthy eating, sometimes not. 60 years of sometimes working out, sometimes not. 60 years of doing the right things followed by doing the wrong things and over again and again. It’s 60 years of learning of what works and what doesn’t. And just as I think I’ve figured it out, everything changes and I have to start again. The beauty of 60 is that now I understand the importance is IN the lesson, not passing the exam.”



Fans were quick to praise her for her authenticity, as one commented, “THIS. 👏🏼 The honesty, the power, the reminder that aging isn’t about perfection—it’s about presence. Thank you for keeping it real and reminding us that we don’t have to have it all figured out to be thriving.”

One fan gushed, “This is 60” ???? Looks more like This is 27 !" Another wrote, “I am 46 wishing I looked like this when I was 26😌 She looks amazing.”