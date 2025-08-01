“Looks like 27!” Paulina Porizkova Divides Internet With Authentic Bikini Snaps Celebrating 60th Birthday
Paulina Porizkova turned 60 in April 2025 and celebrated a rather belated birthday on Instagram by posting two bikini snaps. The post by the model, who underwent double hip replacement surgery in January 2024, generated buzz from many of her fans, as well as a few critics, with many lauding her honest portrayal of aging.
The stunning model took to Instagram on Jan. 5 to tell her fans that she would be turning 60 in a few months. Rather candidly, she wrote, “And just as I can look great and well rested, I can look tired and haggard. One is called you look younger and the other is you look older.”
She wrote about how people tended to view women more as objects, rather than people, with a photo of her in Iceland, which she credited to her fiancé, Jeff Greenstein, whom she recently got engaged to, earlier in July 2025.
Porizkova continued to write, “So we obviously equate age with use. In objects. Like clothing. Furniture. Cars. Seems crazy to have to keep reminding people women are NOT objects. Twilight, although more hushed in its anticipation of the settling night, may feel different, and you may have a preference, but it is exactly as beautiful as sunrise.”
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum has often been praised by fans, as she puts a real and positive spin on aging, especially on social media. As one wrote, “I love that you are talking so openly about aging... as a society... we need to do more of it — in a thoughtful & honorable way. We can redefine & change attitudes, which may, in turn, help people live their lives in a way that allows them to remain vibrant & active!”
That being said, she is an absolute stunner, as one fan gushed, “Paulina... Total perfection in the 1980s... Total perfection today... She is scientifically the most physically perfect woman around. Her facial bone structure is perfectly symmetrical, which is not common. She was blessed with AMAZING genes.”
On July 28, Paulina posted about turning 60 on Instagram and again had a strong message for her fans and critics alike.
She posted two pictures of herself, the first being in a white bikini. Wrote the author, “This is me.
Vacation, pretty light, posing for a shot.” She also posted another candid selfie, which seems to be taken in front of the bathroom mirror, further writing, “This is also me. Home, not great light, not posing.”
The idea behind the post was to highlight the contrast between posed and candid pictures, as the stunning 60-year-old continued to write, “This is 60. This is 60 years of sometimes healthy eating, sometimes not. 60 years of sometimes working out, sometimes not. 60 years of doing the right things followed by doing the wrong things and over again and again. It’s 60 years of learning of what works and what doesn’t. And just as I think I’ve figured it out, everything changes and I have to start again. The beauty of 60 is that now I understand the importance is IN the lesson, not passing the exam.”
Fans were quick to praise her for her authenticity, as one commented, “THIS. 👏🏼 The honesty, the power, the reminder that aging isn’t about perfection—it’s about presence. Thank you for keeping it real and reminding us that we don’t have to have it all figured out to be thriving.”
One fan gushed, “This is 60” ???? Looks more like This is 27 !" Another wrote, “I am 46 wishing I looked like this when I was 26😌 She looks amazing.”
Of course, not everyone can be a fan, as one critic wrote, “You mean one airbrushed camera and one not.” Another lamented, “I’m 60. That’s not 60, that’s Paulina at 60. We didn’t start with the same materials.”
One fan also felt that her statement had been simplified a lot, commenting, “To say ‘this is 60’ is just crazy, and also a lie. This is a bunch of other things, like: this is luck + eating healthy + probably exercising + family genes + having some money to spend on health care + therapy or meditation.”
Yet another IG user snapped, “Many people don’t make it to 60. Be thankful.” Clearly, you can’t please them all!
