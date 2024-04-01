Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Receive Positive Comments After a Rare Public Appearance

You know Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, right? We’ve seen them grow up in the spotlight, and they’ve carved their own paths in the entertainment world. A lot of fans were excited when they got together. They recently showed up on the red carpet together, looking super happy and totally in love.

Back in 2017, things changed for Macaulay Culkin when he crossed paths with Brenda Song on the set of Changeland. Surprisingly, even the director, Seth Green, didn’t anticipate their connection. But Brenda and Macaulay clicked almost instantly.



Being former child stars, they found common ground and quickly formed a bond. Brenda expressed how child actors share an unspoken understanding, saying, «Child actors, we don’t even get to talk about it, you just look each other in the eye, and you nod, and we know.»

The recent red-carpet appearance of Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song sparked a lot of positive reactions from fans and followers. Many people expressed their happiness for the couple and shared supportive comments, «As a 90s kid, nothing makes me happier than to see Macaulay in this phase. Happy with a beautiful girl, and in a good chapter, and them both in a good space.»



Another person wrote, «Anytime I hear about them, I just wish them well. They seem solid as a couple, and we know most child stars have lacked that stability in their lives.»

In 2022, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song got engaged. They became parents to two sons, Dakota in April 2021, and their second son, less than two years later, whose name hasn’t been disclosed. They chose to keep both births private, away from public attention.



During Culkin’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, the couple, along with their two sons, made a rare public appearance together. Fans were amazed to see how much their eldest son looked like his father.

In his heartfelt speech, Macaulay expressed his gratitude, getting a bit emotional and shedding a few tears. He felt overwhelmed by the love from everyone present at the ceremony. Macaulay first thanked Catherine O’Hara, his on-screen mom from Home Alone, for her support over the years.

Then, he turned to Brenda and expressed deep appreciation, «I’d like to thank Brenda. You are absolutely everything, you’re my champion, and you’re the only person happier for me today than I am. You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever known, but you’re also the best person I’ve ever known. You’ve given me just all my purpose, you’ve given me family. After the birth of our 2 boys, you’ve become one of my 3 favorite people. I love you so much.»

