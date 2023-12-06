Macaulay Culkin’s Moving First Appearance With His Kids for Hollywood Star Reveal

Macaulay Culkin, who we’ve watched grow up beside us, has reached the milestone age of 43, finally reaping the fruits of his labor in the entertainment industry. The iconic Home Alone actor was honored with his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Surrounded by his cherished family and friends, the ceremony was made even more special as it marked the public debut of his two sons with partner Brenda Song.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/East News

Engaged in 2022, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have welcomed 2 sons, Dakota in April 2021 -pictured below — and their youngest, less than 2 years later, whose name is not yet known. For both births, they preferred to do keep the news private, away from the spotlight. For Culkin’s honorable mention on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the beloved couple made a rare appearance together, and even brought both their sons, and fans were surprised to see how much the eldest son resembles his dad.

Macaulay Culkin, or as most of us known him, Kevin, who was left Home Alone — not once, but twice -was this time joined by family and friends for the special achievement. His sister Quinn and brother Rory were present, along with Catherine O’Hara, Seth Green, Natasha Lyonne, and his god daughter, Paris Jackson. Macaulay emotionally opened his thank you speech and let out a few tears, sharing that there are so many people there with him that he loves and to feel that love back is just amazing.

After thanking Catherine O’Hara, his mother in the Home Alone classic, he honored his partner, “I’d like to thank Brenda. You are absolutely everything, you’re my champion, you’re the only person happier for me today than I am. You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever known, but you’re also the best person I’ve ever known. You’ve given me just all my purpose, you’ve given me family. After the birth of our 2 boys, you’ve become one of my 3 favorite people. I love you so much.”

Culkin ended his speech in a jokingly manner that didn’t leave anyone untouched, saying “To wrap things up and in the spirit of the holiday season, I just wanna say, Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Animals!”

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/East News

