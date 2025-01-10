Man Discovers a Gift Inside Wall With His Name on It — 46 Years After It Was First Wrapped

Waiting for holiday gifts can feel agonizing, filled with anticipation and excitement. But for one Illinois man, the wait for his gift stretched an incredible 46 years longer than usual, making it a holiday story to remember. The unexpected arrival turned out to be well worth the wait.

While working on a minor bathroom remodel in his parents' home, Lombard resident Tim King, 53, who owns TKING Construction Services, uncovered a hidden surprise behind the drywall — a long-lost Christmas gift from decades ago. “Before we closed up the drywall on the wall, I was like, ‘I should probably look and see that there is nothing back there,’ and sure enough, there was a present,” King explained.

The gift, wrapped in aged Disney-themed paper that had yellowed over time, hinted at years spent hidden behind the wall. But the real surprise came when Tim took a closer look and discovered his own name written on the package. “So when I pulled that out, it was super old wrapping paper, and then I was like, ‘That has my name on it,’” he said.

King believes the gift may have slipped into the wall years ago, as his parents used to hide presents in the attic in the lead-up to the holiday season. “It must have fallen down, like, between the walls, because, you know, there are a couple of additions on this house,” he noted. The Lombard home has been in King’s family for three generations, originally constructed by his great-grandparents as a summer retreat from Chicago. Over the years, it was passed down to his grandparents, who added onto the original structure, and later to his parents, who also expanded it with their own addition.

After the discovery, King waited for his mother to arrive so she could finally witness him opening the gift, though she admitted she didn’t recall ever purchasing it. The contractor shared the story of the discovery and the unwrapping of the decades-old gift on his company’s Instagram account, TKING Construction Services (@tking_cs).

When he unwrapped the package, King found a set of Matchbox Thunder Jets — a model airplane set made in the 1970s, which he remarked would have been an amazing gift at the time. “I would have been 6, so that is pretty awesome,” he added. King suspects the toy set was originally purchased during the Christmas season of 1978.

