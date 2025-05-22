Mariah Carey Shares a Pic With Her Rarely Seen Twins, and Their Reactions Are Priceless
Mariah Carey is known for bringing joy to every celebration, and this Easter was no exception. The singer shared a heartwarming glimpse into her family festivities on Instagram — but her 13-year-old twins had a few thoughts of their own.
The post quickly caught attention, not just for its festive spirit, but also for the candid reactions from her kids.
To celebrate the holiday, Carey uploaded a series of Easter-themed photos filled with cheerful details — from colorful eggs to cozy family moments. The images were bright and joyful, offering fans a peek at the day she spent with her children, Moroccan and Monroe.
And that wasn’t the only time.
This exchange is one of many glimpses Carey has shared into life with her children. Earlier in April, Moroccan was streaming a video game on Twitch when his mom and sister unexpectedly walked in during his session. Known affectionately as “Rocky,” he paused the audio briefly before telling his viewers, “Sorry chat, my mom is here.”
Monroe joined the frame for a moment holding the family’s dog, followed by Carey herself, who appeared beside her son’s gaming setup. Fans watching the livestream quickly recognized the legendary singer and greeted her with excitement.
Rocky responded with warmth and humor, kindly asking his mom and sister to leave so he could finish his game. “Love you. Get out of my room!” he said, managing the moment with both affection and maturity. Carey smiled, sent love to the viewers who were writing “I love you Mariah!” messages at that very moment, and stepped out, letting her son continue.
It was a simple but genuine interaction that revealed the everyday dynamic of a close-knit family.
