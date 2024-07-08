Matthew McConaughey Celebrates Son’s 16th Birthday With Emotional Tribute and People Keep Commenting the Same Thing

Matthew McConaughey is passing on some wisdom to his eldest son, Levi, as he celebrates a significant milestone: his 16th birthday. The True Detective star marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post, featuring a touching voiceover and a montage of photos of Levi with his parents.

"Alright, Levi, coming on that age, buddy. About to be out on your own," Matthew began in the voiceover. "Me and your mom hope we've done as good of a job as we can. You're not gonna really have us as a safety net out there in the wonderful, wild world forever." The Interstellar star, who shares Levi with his wife Camila Alves McConaughey, continued his message with some fatherly advice. He encouraged Levi to embrace life fully while being mindful of his actions and surroundings.

Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Abaca/East News

"Just go out, enjoy. Be aware of your surroundings. Be yourself. Know when to say yes, know when to say no, know when to say maybe," he advised. "See the good in everybody else, but know that not everyone else is always paying attention." Matthew's message concluded with a simple yet profound directive, "Take your time. Enjoy the journey." He echoed this sentiment in the caption of his post, "Enjoy your journey."

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

The instant-hit Instagram post captivated the attention of fans from all over the world. Along with happy birthday wishes, people couldn't help but notice how similar Levi looked to his father. "Just as handsome as his dad," said one Facebook user, while another commented, "What a handsome young man, looks like his Dad, I hope he's as wonderful as his father." Another group of people mentioned that Matthew and Camila's son is a good mix of both parents. "He got the best from his mom and dad," we could see one person commenting.

Christopher Smith/Invision/East News

Matthew and Camila welcomed Levi into the world on July 7, 2008. The couple also has two younger children: daughter Vida and son Livingston. Levi seems to be following in his father's footsteps as he grows older. In June 2024, he starred alongside Matthew in a Lincoln campaign for Father's Day. In one of the ad spots shared on Instagram, the pair are seen sitting in a car as Matthew shares his love for driving with his son.

This heartfelt interaction between Matthew and Levi underscores the strong bond they share and the valuable life lessons Matthew aims to impart as Levi steps into his teenage years.