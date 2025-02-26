Meet Rosa Saito, a Demanded Model at 73, Who Shatters Age and Beauty Stereotypes

Rosa quickly realized she was becoming more than just a model—she was a role model. “I got so many compliments from the other models,” she says, “and it made me realize that my presence was showing them that you can grow older without fear.” For Rosa, it became clear that she was doing more than just breaking down barriers for herself—she was helping to change the way people see aging in the fashion world. “It’s important to show the fashion world that we exist and that women of all ages should be represented,” she adds.

Now at 73, Rosa has modeled for clothing brands, cosmetics, and magazines. But the ultimate highlight of her career came in 2022, when she made her debut at São Paulo Fashion Week as one of the oldest models on the catwalk. “I don’t feel old, and I don’t think about getting old,” she says. “It’s a gift to be doing this in my 70s.”

Modeling has pushed her to new heights, both professionally and personally. “Each job is a unique challenge that pushes me to give the best I can. It has made me more confident in every part of my life.”

Her children are fully supportive of her work, but for Rosa, it’s not just about doing something for others—it’s about doing something for herself. “I feel like I’ve given a lot to others, and now it’s my time,” she says. “I have plenty of dreams for the future and milestones I want to achieve, but the real beauty of maturity is knowing that anything is possible, at any age.” And she’s just getting started.