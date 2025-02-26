Meet Rosa Saito, a Demanded Model at 73, Who Shatters Age and Beauty Stereotypes
Rosa Saito is a living proof that age means nothing when you’ve got passion and the courage to chase your dreams. Can you believe that this incredible woman didn’t even start modeling until she was 68? And now, at 73, she’s absolutely owning the fashion world—strutting down runways, starring in major campaigns, and landing magazine covers like it’s her second nature.
Five years in, and she’s already making history. Her story isn’t just inspiring—it’s a wake-up call to anyone who’s ever thought, “Is it too late for me?” Because Rosa is out here showing us all: it’s NEVER too late to start something amazing.
A lifetime of resilience made Rosa Saito fearless in fashion.
For her 68th birthday in 2019, Rosa Saito gave herself a gift like no other—a brand-new adventure. Over the past year, photographers and casting agents had stopped her three times on the streets of São Paulo, telling her she had what it takes to be a model.
At first, she brushed it off, thinking, “Me? A model at this age?” But after months of reflection, she realized something: ageism wasn’t going to hold her back. Why should it? So she took a chance, stepped in front of the camera, and proved that beauty, confidence, and success have no age limit.
“No one had commented on my appearance until I reached 67, when people suddenly started to notice me,” Rosa says. “It was very strange, but being spotted made me realize I could still achieve something for myself at this stage of my life. I had raised three children, and now I wanted to see what I could do alone. If not now, then I never would.”
The woman's career started off with a tremendous speed.
Rosa decided to take the leap and reached out to one of the agencies that had previously approached her. She was immediately signed and sent out to castings.
“At my first casting, they asked me to act like I was just getting home from a nightclub, but I have never done that before,” she laughs. “I didn’t get the job, but I started to see how modeling is about inhabiting a character and performing. It was a challenge that began to excite me.”
Rosa faced a lot of rejections, but the persistent woman kept going.
It took another year before Rosa booked her first job. In the meantime, she went to casting after casting, often being turned away with barely any feedback. But instead of letting it get to her, she saw each rejection as a chance to practice her posing, her walk, and to keep learning from the pros around her.
“The rejections only made me want to book a job more,” she says. “I was used to facing difficulties in my life, so these were just small setbacks compared to everything else I’d been through. I was prepared to keep going.”
Rosa’s resilience didn’t come overnight—it was built over decades of tough life experiences. At just 22, she became the sole caregiver for her mother after she suffered a stroke. Then, after the loss of her husband, with whom she had been married for 20 years, in 2000, she raised her three kids on her own.
Through it all, Rosa’s passion for natural remedies and plant medicine kept her grounded. “I think that is the most important thing that has helped me look the way I do today,” she says. “I’m a natural person and I’ve never had any surgery. I’ve just taken care of my body with nature my whole life.”
At 69 years old, Saito’s persistence finally paid off.
In 2020, at 69 years old, Rosa’s persistence was finally rewarded when she landed her first modeling gig for a Brazilian cosmetics brand. “I walked into the photography studio, and I was so nervous, especially since I was the oldest person there,” she says.
“But as soon as we started, everything I’d learned from all those castings kicked in, and I relaxed.” The production team was blown away.
“They asked me where I had been hiding,” she laughs. “They said they’d been looking for older women like me for years.” That moment of acceptance meant the world to her—it was proof that her hard work and resilience were finally paying off.
Rosa Saito is thriving in her career and makes a splendid example for other people.
Rosa quickly realized she was becoming more than just a model—she was a role model. “I got so many compliments from the other models,” she says, “and it made me realize that my presence was showing them that you can grow older without fear.” For Rosa, it became clear that she was doing more than just breaking down barriers for herself—she was helping to change the way people see aging in the fashion world. “It’s important to show the fashion world that we exist and that women of all ages should be represented,” she adds.
Now at 73, Rosa has modeled for clothing brands, cosmetics, and magazines. But the ultimate highlight of her career came in 2022, when she made her debut at São Paulo Fashion Week as one of the oldest models on the catwalk. “I don’t feel old, and I don’t think about getting old,” she says. “It’s a gift to be doing this in my 70s.”
Modeling has pushed her to new heights, both professionally and personally. “Each job is a unique challenge that pushes me to give the best I can. It has made me more confident in every part of my life.”
Her children are fully supportive of her work, but for Rosa, it’s not just about doing something for others—it’s about doing something for herself. “I feel like I’ve given a lot to others, and now it’s my time,” she says. “I have plenty of dreams for the future and milestones I want to achieve, but the real beauty of maturity is knowing that anything is possible, at any age.” And she’s just getting started.
This Brazilian model has officially been named to have the most perfect body, according to science! And the news totally blew her away. Even she was stunned when she found out.
So, what exactly does “perfect” mean in this case? Well, it’s based on some fascinating scientific criteria, measuring everything from proportions to symmetry. Intrigued? Get the full scoop on how they evaluated her and what makes her body truly stand out in this eye-opening article!