A Brazilian Model Received the Title of the “Most Perfect Female Body”, See Why
Beauty may be subjective, but science has its own way of measuring it, and 25-year-old Brazilian model Karol Rosalin has come remarkably close to perfection. According to an AI model that studied ideal body proportions, her figure aligns almost flawlessly with what science defines as the “perfect female body.” But her story goes far beyond numbers, it’s also about confidence, culture, and how we define beauty today.
Woman with the perfect body
25-year-old Karol Rosalin’s body has been called “a perfect 10” after an artificial intelligence model evaluated her wellbeing, health, and strength while also taking into consideration her aesthetic features like symmetry, proportion, and overall harmony.
“She has the perfect body in terms of definition and is ideal in the fitness world,” said Playboy Australia in an Instagram post, solidifying her status as a new benchmark of aesthetic and physical excellence.
Hailing from São Paulo, Rosalin is more than just a fitness influencer. With over 1.3 million Instagram followers, she has built a multifaceted presence online, also making waves as a model, further proving that her appeal extends far beyond the gym.
It took her years to find the balance
Rosalin admitted that when she first stepped into the gym eight years ago, she had no clear direction, just determination and a desire to improve.
“In the beginning, I didn’t know how to train properly. I went through periods when I was thinner or more muscular. But today I found the balance for my body,” she said in an interview. “Seeing the results in the mirror is already a victory”. Being recognized as the ’Perfect Fitness Woman’ is incredible!"
The key to Rosalin’s figure
Rosalin, who balances her fitness career with her work as a content creator, follows a strict yet sustainable routine. She commits to weight training five days a week and never skips her daily aerobic exercise class. Her diet is just as structured, built around fruits, vegetables, oats, and chicken.
“I don’t do anything crazy, everything I eat is part of a plan to keep my health up-to-date,” she said.
Fewer muscles are favored now
Playboy Australia’s recognition of Rosalin also highlighted a growing preference for a lean, toned figure rather than an overtly muscular build, signaling a move toward a more balanced and sustainable approach to fitness. This perspective was reinforced by a recent survey conducted by the publication, which revealed that 80 percent of men favored women with a less muscular appearance.
