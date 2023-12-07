Meg Ryan Responds to Trolls Who Said She Was “Unrecognizable” After Plastic Surgery

Meg Ryan has finally clapped back to haters who criticized her appearance and supposed plastic surgery. In a recent interview, Ryan acknowledged the headlines surrounding her appearance, and expressed what she thinks about it all.

In a candid interview, Meg Ryan addressed the media speculation surrounding her looks, particularly the accusations of a possible botched plastic surgery. While not explicitly confirming or denying any procedures, the 62-year-old actress didn’t hold back her thoughts on the subject.

“I can’t pay attention to it. I just can’t,” she said. “It’s not worth it. Of course that would hurt someone’s feelings, but there are so many more interesting things to think about. Meanness and hatred are just so stupid.”

Fortunately, Ryan reached a time in her life where she no longer tries to please others, and is always confindently herself, even if it means being brutally honest. “There’s a time in your teens and 20s where you’re trying on personalities to figure out who you are, who to be,” she explained. “With age, you get to a place where you say what you mean without thinking about how it’s going to land. You just say what you want.”