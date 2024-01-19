Michelle Yeoh, 61, and Her Partner, 77, Introduce the New Baby in Their Family to the World

Actress Michelle Yeok took everyone by surprise when she posted a photo of her holding a newborn’s foot. What people didn’t know then was more photos were to come, each more adorable than the next.

A first post sent the internet into a frenzy

“A little miracle on the first day of 2024...we are so truly blessed... can’t tell u how happy I am for this very very special bundle of joy...”, Michelle captioned, sharing a photo of her hand touching a newborn’s feet.

The caption’s wording along with the photo has people confused. While supermodel Naomi Campbell congratulated the couple on their “beautiful bundle of joy”, many fans believe the baby is actually her grandbaby. “Girlie explain, we’re confused,” pleaded a fan.

She later confirmmed people’s suspicions

The baby is actually her first grandchild. In photos from three later Instagram posts it’s possible to see the whole family together in the hospital room. The Everything Everywhere All at Once star also revealed the child’s name. “Thank you darling Nicolas and Darina for making us the happiest and proudest Grandparents!! Welcome baby Maxime ❤️💖✨❤️💖✨,” she captioned one of the posts. Nicolas Todt is Yeoh’s stepson.

This is another milestone in her loving relationship

Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt fell in love in Shanghai on June 4, 2004, at a Ferrari event where Michelle was a guest. Their love story moved quickly, and just two months later, on July 26 of the same year, the French motor racing executive proposed to Michelle, and she happily said yes. After being together for decades, the couple officially married in July 2023.