Monica Bellucci (59) and Tim Burton’s (65) Relationship Prove You May Find Love at Any Age

Filmmaker Tim Burton, aged 65, and actress Monica Bellucci, aged 59, initially stirred up romance rumours in February 2023. Making their first appearance as a couple on the red carpet, the duo has captured fans’ attention, with many noting Tim appearing ‘so in love’. Their story absolutely proves it’s never too late to find true love.

They first met 16 years back.

Maks Him / Starface/STARFACE PHOTO /East News , Andrew Medichini/Associated Press/East News

The duo initially crossed paths 16 years back at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival. However, they reportedly reunited at Lumiere Film Festival in Lyon in 2022. Bellucci, an honorary guest during the festival, took the stage to present Burton with the prestigious lifetime achievement award. Rumours of them dating started circulating in February of this year. They were captured in photos walking arm in arm and sharing a kiss on Valentine’s Day. It was rumoured that they had been secretly dating for four months before making a public appearance together.

Tim and Monica are happy to work and to be together.

Andrew Medichini/Associated Press/East News , Anna Maria Tinghino/SIPA/Sipa Press /East News

In June, Bellucci finally addressed their relationship following months of speculation. She openly expressed her affection for the filmmaker and expressed her happiness at having crossed paths with him. “What I can say... I’m glad I met the man, first of all,” said the actress. “It’s one of those encounters that rarely happens in life... I know the man, I love him, and now I’m going to meet the director, another adventure begins.” During their time together in London, the couple collaborated on Beetlejuice 2, where Burton was directing the highly anticipated sequel to his 1988 horror-comedy. “I love Tim,” Bellucci continued. “And I have great respect for Tim Burton.”

Both had long-lasting relationships in past.

Can Nguyen/Capital Pictures/EAST NEWS , East News

Before his current relationship, Burton had a long-term relationship with actress Helena Bonham-Carter. They were together for 13 years before parting ways in 2014. They have two sons together, Billy Raymond and Nell. Meanwhile, Bellucci has been married twice. Her first marriage was to Italian photographer Claudio Carlos Basso when she was 20 years old, but they divorced after six months. She later married French actor Vincent Cassell in 1999, and they divorced in 2013. Together, they have two daughters, Deva and Leonie.

Like Tim Burton Helena Bonham-Carter also found her new love after their divorce. The 56-year-old movie star has been involved in a relationship with Rye Dag Holmboe, a 35-year-old art historian, for the past five years subsequent to her separation. Their connection sparked at a wedding party, where they met and immediately felt a strong attraction towards each other.