“My 600-lb Life” Star Amber Rachdi Stuns With 377-Lb Weight Loss, Becomes a Living Legend
My 600-lb Life isn’t just a reality show—it’s a life-changer for many unforgettable participants. Beyond the pounds lost, it’s a raw dive into their battles, breakthroughs, and bursts of hope. Since hitting the screens, this long-running series has hooked audiences by showing the unvarnished truth behind living with extreme obesity, physically and emotionally.
Over time, it’s grown into much more than just entertainment. It’s become a beacon of awareness, a call for change, and a wellspring of motivation. Take Amber Rachdi, for example—her jaw-dropping transformation on the show turned heads and hearts alike, proving that with grit and determination, even the wildest dreams are within reach.
Amber is definitely one of the show’s all-star participants — her story stands out like a neon sign in a blackout.
Amber Rachdi grabbed the nation’s attention back in 2015 when she stepped onto My 600-lb Life in Season 3. At only 23, Amber tipped the scales at around 660 pounds and was desperate to take back control of her life. Her turning point? Reaching out to the famed bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan—a crucial move that sparked the beginning of her incredible journey.
But Amber’s battle with obesity wasn’t overnight—it was a lifelong struggle that kicked off when she was just five years old. Her complicated relationship with food grew heavier with every year, and by adulthood, the weight wasn’t just physical—it was weighing down her spirit, shaking her health and self-esteem to their core.
Amber made the bold choice to fight—and spoiler alert: she crushed the battle against obesity like a total champ.
Amber’s fight wasn’t just about the scale—it stretched deep into her personal life. Back then, she was with her boyfriend Rowdy, but as her health spiraled, so did her confidence and sense of being truly seen in the relationship. Feeling invisible, unloved, and unappreciated only piled on the emotional weight, making her isolation even heavier.
Her appearance on My 600-lb Life wasn’t just TV drama—it was a brave, raw moment of vulnerability and a major life reset. Amber’s story struck a chord with viewers everywhere, who’ve since stayed glued to her journey, rooting for her every step of the way as she continues to grow and thrive beyond the spotlight.
That fierce woman faced down every fear and didn’t just survive—she didn’t even glance back.
Amber Rachdi wasn’t just battling the scale—she was up against crippling anxiety and the fear that she couldn’t stick to Dr. Nowzaradan’s tough program. But guess what? Her determination kicked fear to the curb. By overhauling her eating habits, Amber dropped about 17 pounds, enough to earn the green light for the game-changing gastric bypass surgery.
After the operation, she kept her eyes locked on the prize and went on to shed a jaw-dropping 377 pounds by the time her story wrapped up on My 600-lb Life. Her transformation isn’t just impressive—it’s one of the most unforgettable success tales the show has ever seen.
Amber Rachdi has turned into a genuine powerhouse of inspiration for legions of fans who look up to her journey.
Amber Rachdi’s incredible journey on My 600-lb Life has sparked hope and motivation in countless viewers who see themselves in her story and dream of similar breakthroughs. Since her Season 3 debut, Amber has embraced a healthier lifestyle and stepped into the spotlight as a social media influencer. With over 341,000 followers on Instagram, she’s built a space to connect, share real talk, and offer wisdom drawn straight from her own experience.
Even though her posts aren’t as frequent as they used to be, Amber still shows up for her community, dropping words of encouragement and support for anyone wrestling with the same physical and emotional battles she once faced.
Amber’s out here helping folks worldwide by sharing her story and giving a big boost of encouragement to anyone ready to flip the script and make a change.
Amber Rachdi’s journey wasn’t just about shedding pounds—it was also a deep dive into tough emotional battles, especially her struggle with severe anxiety. After her gastric bypass surgery, therapy became a game-changer, helping her dig into the root of her emotional eating and build healthier ways to cope.
Since her days on My 600-lb Life, Amber has stepped up as a fierce advocate for mental health and body positivity. She’s candid about her story, encouraging others to seek help, practice self-kindness, and remember that taking care of your mind is just as important as taking care of your body.
