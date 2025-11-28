My Boss Refused to Give Me a Day Off—He Wasn’t Ready for My Payback

Dear Bright Side,

I requested my 50th birthday off months ago. Approved, confirmed, all good. Then out of nowhere, yesterday my boss storms over and goes, “Plans changed. You’ll be here. No exceptions.”

Alright then. I just told him, “Then you leave me no choice.” And I meant every word.

I sent a company-wide email basically saying I was done giving everything to a place that treats approved time off like it’s optional and pretends “work comes first” is some sacred rule. I thanked my work colleagues for their empathy, said my piece, and made it clear I wasn’t rearranging my entire life for a meeting that wasn’t even on the radar a week earlier.