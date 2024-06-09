My Boyfriend Insists I Sleep on the Floor and Leave Our Bed to Him

A young woman seeks advice as she struggles with sacrificing her sleep for her boyfriend’s rest. Despite her discomfort, she faces criticism for wanting to stay in her own bedroom. The comments section soon filled with people’s advice.

A 24-year-old woman took to Reddit seeking advice.

She, 24, found herself in a dilemma with her boyfriend, 35, who “works overnight and comes home at 4 am. He wants me to sleep in the living room, because ’my movements wake him up.’” Every morning between 4 am and 6 am, when he’s off work, she is asked to leave the room so he can get some rest. She questioned whether she was selfish for not wanting to leave the bedroom when he comes in from work.

According to him, she’s being selfish whenever she doesn’t leave the room. He complains that her presence makes the room extremely hot. “Our couch isn’t big enough to lay on (it’s technically a love seat) and the floor is way too hard on my body,” the woman shared.

However, for her, sleeping in the living room for a few more hours is uncomfortable.

She dislikes it because it’s much brighter than their bedroom, which has blackout curtains. Although they own an air mattress she could sleep on, they also have a cat that would likely damage it. They even discussed buying a couch, but “he didn’t want the couch because, according to him, I’m the one who wants it.”

Feeling it’s unfair that she constantly has to sacrifice her sleep for only 5–6 hours so he can have a peaceful eight hours, she wonders if she’s wrong in this situation. She seeks advice on how to handle it.

The comments overwhelmingly supported the woman in the situation.

Many Redditors empathized with her predicament, noting that it’s unfair for her to constantly sacrifice her comfort and sleep for her boyfriend’s rest. They pointed out that sleep is essential for both parties in a relationship and that compromises should be made from both sides. Some suggested practical solutions, like investing in a larger bed, getting a separate cooling pad or fan for her side of the bed, or finding other ways to mitigate the heat and disturbance issues without her having to leave the room.

Others criticized the boyfriend for being unwilling to contribute to purchasing a couch despite it being for both of them, and for dismissing her discomfort. They encouraged her to have a serious conversation with him about finding a solution that works for both of them, and to reconsider the dynamics of their relationship if he’s unwilling to compromise.

“Move out,” said one person, and another person agreed, saying: “Yes. ’You want space? You can have it. All of it. Alone.’”

“If he wants a good rest, it sounds like he needs to get himself his own bed, or better still, his own place to live.” SnooPandas4016 / Reddit

“He should live alone if he can’t share a bed.” Still-Preference5464 / Reddit

“You should find someone who loves and respects you, as opposed to this clown you are currently with.” stevegannonhandmade / Reddit