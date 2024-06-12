My Daughter Cut Ties With Me and Now She Has the Audacity to Ask Me to Babysit

Having our relatives care for our children while we are occupied with work is incredibly beneficial, especially when they do it for free. But considering the past conflicts we’ve had with our parents, is it fair to expect their help? After abandoning her mom, this desperate daughter reached out to her to take care of her kids.

Thank you, Rachel, for sharing your concerns about your daughter. At Bright Side, we understand how tough this must be for you. Here are some practical tips to help you handle this situation: Set up the rules. If you decide to help, you can create a clear, written agreement with your daughter outlining specific duties, hours, and boundaries for babysitting. This should include any financial arrangements, expectations, and emergency protocols. Regular check-ins to review and adjust the agreement can help maintain clarity and prevent misunderstandings.

Know your rights. You don't have to help your daughter with her kids, especially after how she treated you. It's okay to set boundaries and protect yourself. Saying no isn't selfish.

Share your feelings and expectations with your daughter. Let her know you love her and want to be part of her life. Tell her how hurt you were when she excluded you from important events. Explain what you need from her to rebuild trust and your relationship. Seek support from loved ones. Remember, you're not alone. Lean on other family members and friends for advice, comfort, and assistance. Consider joining online or offline groups of parents with similar experiences to learn from their stories and insights.

Keep your grandkids in mind. Remember, your daughter’s children are innocent and deserve a loving, supportive grandmother. They could benefit from having a positive role model and a stable family environment. Do you want a relationship with them? Are you willing to miss out on their growth and development?

Be prepared for the outcomes of your decision, whichever path you choose. If you help your daughter with her kids, you might face challenges like her attitude and demands, sacrificing time and energy, and dealing with frustration. If you decide not to help, you might encounter backlash, criticism, anger, and feelings of guilt. Think about other family members. Consider how your decision affects your other children and grandchildren. How do they feel about your daughter’s behavior and your response? Do they support you or want you to reconcile? Reflect on how your choice impacts family dynamics and harmony.