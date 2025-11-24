My Daughter Refused to Let Me Join Her Family Vacation, So I Got the Perfect Payback

My daughter said that I was being selfish because the kids had really been looking forward to seeing me over Christmas. And that I was ’ruining’ the entire festive season for them. I told her that I had put my life aside to help and support them, and this was something I’ve always wanted to do.



If they could go on a cruise, so could I, especially since they were the reason I haven’t done it until now. That was when her entire story changed, and she said that they wanted to invite me on their trip but couldn’t afford another person. Yet she never asked if I’d be able to pay for myself.



The thing is, I feel guilty about my grandchildren missing the Christmas tradition they had gotten so used to over the years. So, Bright Side, should I put my grandchildren first? Or should I tick an item off my bucket list?



Regards,

Megan D.