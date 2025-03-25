My DIL Accused Me of Hurting My Grandson—But She’s Missing One Key Detail

Even if you don’t agree with all of her rules, it’s important to acknowledge her role as the parent and the choices she’s made. Validate her authority when it comes to decisions about her child. Let her know that you respect her boundaries, but express your hope that you can work together to find a balance that allows you to be involved without stepping on her toes.

It’s crucial to let her know that you don’t want to create conflict—you just want to be a supportive, loving presence in her and your grandson’s life.