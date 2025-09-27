My Friend Said I Was Cheap for Splitting the Bill—But Karma Hit Back Fast

“So, I (28F) went out to dinner with a group of friends last weekend. The place wasn’t cheap, and everyone ordered what they wanted. I stuck to a simple pasta and one drink. When the check came, I suggested we just split it fairly.

That’s when my friend Lisa rolled her eyes and said, ‘Ugh, you’re always so cheap. Just split it evenly like everyone else.’

I laughed it off at first — but then she doubled down, loud enough for the whole table to hear, ‘If you can’t afford to eat out, maybe you shouldn’t come.’

That hit me hard. I stayed quiet, paid my share, and let it go. But here’s where it gets wild: a week later, Lisa invited me to her birthday dinner at a super pricey rooftop restaurant. I was hesitant, but everyone was going, so I said yes.

When the bill came... guess who tried to sneak out without paying? Yep. Lisa. She literally pretended she forgot her wallet. The same person who shamed me for not wanting to subsidize her appetizers!

The table went silent. Finally, I pulled out my card and said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll pay for myself. Just myself.’ Everyone followed. Lisa had to cover her own feast, and she was fuming.

Now she says I embarrassed her and made her look bad. Honestly? I think she embarrassed herself.”