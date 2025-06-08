My Friends Told Me to Cover Up—Because Their Husbands Feel Awkward

I didn’t say anything. I didn’t want to make a scene or confront anyone. I just walked quietly back to the house, packed my things, and left. I didn’t even leave a note. I felt embarrassed and hurt, and honestly, I didn’t want to cry in front of anyone.

Since then, I haven’t spoken to any of them. A few of them have reached out, asking if I’m okay and wondering why I’ve been “distant.” But I haven’t replied. I’m not sure what to say. I don’t think they meant to hurt me, but their words—and the laughter—keep echoing in my mind.



Part of me wonders if I overreacted. Maybe they didn’t mean it the way it sounded. But another part of me can’t shake the feeling that I was shamed for being confident in my own skin. I didn’t do anything wrong, and yet, I was made to feel like I didn’t belong. Like I was a problem that needed to be covered up. I’m still deciding whether I want to respond to their messages or just let the distance grow. All I know is that something shifted on that beach—not just in how they saw me, but in how I now see them.